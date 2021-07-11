Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,957,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 103.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,759,000 after acquiring an additional 234,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 958,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,794,000 after acquiring an additional 202,605 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.48. 1,325,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,546. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.89. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

