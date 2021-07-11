Defis Network Price Tops $3.32 on Major Exchanges (DFS)

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Defis Network coin can now be bought for about $3.32 or 0.00009696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Defis Network has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $145,728.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Defis Network has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00053834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.33 or 0.00895480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Defis Network (CRYPTO:DFS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 coins and its circulating supply is 370,848 coins. Defis Network’s official website is www.defis.network . Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Defis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

