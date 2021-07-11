DeGate (DG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,351.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000837 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a market cap of $21.50 million and approximately $20,351.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00117548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00162798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,973.84 or 1.00001734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.01 or 0.00956664 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,656,299 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

