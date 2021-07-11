Degenerator (MEME) Reaches Market Cap of $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.00375776 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003102 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013080 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $580.37 or 0.01688139 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars.

