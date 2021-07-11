DeltaChain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00232026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001333 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.43 or 0.00752494 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

