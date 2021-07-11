DePay 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $62,700.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. DePay has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $62,700.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003362 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00117921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00160933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,315.56 or 0.99782982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.47 or 0.00958023 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

