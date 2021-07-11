DePay (DEPAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.07 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, DePay has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $48,893.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003589 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00045716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00118184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00161890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,778.07 or 1.00118012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.98 or 0.00966197 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

