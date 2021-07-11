Deri Protocol (DERI) Achieves Market Cap of $3.12 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $108,734.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00116351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00162195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,229.35 or 1.00199432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.99 or 0.00957203 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

