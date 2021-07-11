Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Hits $79.33 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Dero has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $7.42 or 0.00021936 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $79.33 million and $738,294.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,829.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,127.03 or 0.06287546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.25 or 0.01463982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00398514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00145997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.72 or 0.00625854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00408013 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.10 or 0.00322516 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,690,129 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

