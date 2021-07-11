Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $161,978.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.34 or 0.00009681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.12 or 0.00307905 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

