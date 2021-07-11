Devery (EVE) Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Devery has a total market capitalization of $252,064.56 and $8,510.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Devery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Devery Profile

Devery is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

