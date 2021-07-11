Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 410.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415,869 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138,593 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for about 3.9% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. owned about 0.21% of Devon Energy worth $30,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $744,282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,225 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,930,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,772 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.24.

DVN stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

