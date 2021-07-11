DEX (DEX) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One DEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded up 102.1% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $102,117.57 and $68,244.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00053870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.95 or 0.00873104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00044456 BTC.

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

