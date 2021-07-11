DEXTools 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $206,489.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000741 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $24.57 million and approximately $206,489.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,605,795 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

