DFSocial Gaming Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $1,650.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $146.99 or 0.00433393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00119119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00162683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,845.02 or 0.99789961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.80 or 0.00963537 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

