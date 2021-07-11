dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $12.18 million and approximately $624,285.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002464 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00053818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.25 or 0.00891451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005332 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,343,343 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

