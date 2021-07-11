DIGG (DIGG) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, DIGG has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for about $30,876.14 or 0.90950955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $26,502.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00116719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00162477 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.01 or 1.00008519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.45 or 0.00955737 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 297 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

