Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Reaches $0.0025

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $279,268.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00223788 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000858 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

