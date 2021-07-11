DigitalBits Hits Market Capitalization of $53.41 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $53.41 million and $2.71 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 164.2% higher against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00375899 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003154 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $575.50 or 0.01694454 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,729,858 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

