Digitex Futures Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.53 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

