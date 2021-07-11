Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDS. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

DDS opened at $183.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $193.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is -21.98%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,317,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 455,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

