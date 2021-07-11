Dimecoin (DIME) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $224.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00125223 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

