Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Up 7.6% This Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $210.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000693 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00121989 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

