Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,588 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.27% of nVent Electric worth $106,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $6,024,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in nVent Electric by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,101,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.52.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.