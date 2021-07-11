Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $99.24 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,804 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.24% of Casey’s General Stores worth $99,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $1,729,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.82.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $197.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $150.50 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.40.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

