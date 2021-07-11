Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,316 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.53% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $106,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.97. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

