Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,829 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.80% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $99,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 579,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,236,000 after purchasing an additional 106,534 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,004,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,812,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.06.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

