Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post $2.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the highest is $2.86 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $11.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $122.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.46. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

