Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Holdings Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Discovery worth $25,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.32.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

