Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Summit Street Capital Management LLC

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,200 shares during the period. Discovery accounts for approximately 3.4% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Discovery by 37.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $1,297,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DISCA. raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.32.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,001,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

