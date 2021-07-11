Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,776 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DISCK shares. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

