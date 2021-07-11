Ditto Market Cap Reaches $2.61 Million (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Ditto coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002997 BTC on exchanges. Ditto has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $333.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ditto has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00116665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00162762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,940.20 or 1.00096001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.00956911 BTC.

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official website is ditto.money . The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ditto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ditto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

