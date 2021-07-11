DMScript Hits Market Cap of $1.63 Million (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $183,841.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DMScript has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00116351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00162195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,229.35 or 1.00199432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.99 or 0.00957203 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

