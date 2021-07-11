Dock Trading Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dock has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. Dock has a market cap of $52.94 million and $7.49 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00095313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00054311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.00897955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

