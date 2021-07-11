Dogecoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $896.07 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion and $896.07 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00398265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,396,691,915 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

