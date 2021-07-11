DOGEFI Hits Market Cap of $990,827.98 (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 209.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. DOGEFI has a total market capitalization of $990,827.98 and $24.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGEFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002908 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DOGEFI has traded up 147.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00116346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00162318 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,892.32 or 0.99471851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.69 or 0.00952951 BTC.

DOGEFI Coin Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

