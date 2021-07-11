Dogelon Mars Trading Down 27.4% Over Last Week (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (CURRENCY:ELON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Dogelon Mars coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a market capitalization of $29.59 million and $1.19 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00045716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00118184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00161890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,778.07 or 1.00118012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.98 or 0.00966197 BTC.

