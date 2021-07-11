Donut Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $861,028.86 and $207,178.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00117434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00162668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,948.25 or 0.99794460 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.99 or 0.00958276 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

