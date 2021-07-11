DopeCoin Price Tops $0.0037 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. DopeCoin has a market cap of $436,342.10 and $16,550.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00398247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

