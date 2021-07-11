DragonVein (DVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.55 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $35,042.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,187.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $499.82 or 0.01462020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.80 or 0.00406001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00078120 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000241 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

