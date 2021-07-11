DREP (DREP) Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last Week

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One DREP coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

