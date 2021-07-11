DREP [old] (DREP) Trading Down 31.3% This Week

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00053725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.23 or 0.00904088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044902 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

