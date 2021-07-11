DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Market Capitalization Hits $33.68 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33.68 million and $2.83 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00053371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.95 or 0.00889591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005462 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,587,126,771 coins. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.