DubaiCoin Hits One Day Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00041725 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007671 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003070 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

