Dynamic (DYN) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001923 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $10.04 million and $1,194.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamic has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

