Dynamite Reaches Market Capitalization of $152,667.22 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $152,667.22 and $66,167.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,424 coins and its circulating supply is 391,176 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

