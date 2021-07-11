e-Gulden Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $80.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0879 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.00395588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000575 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,110 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,836 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

