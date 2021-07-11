EasyFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.96 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $2.86 or 0.00008443 BTC on exchanges. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and $1.96 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EasyFi has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.00891079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005437 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

