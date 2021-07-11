EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.78% of EchoStar worth $17,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 487.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 55,427 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,997 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 42,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

SATS opened at $23.74 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

