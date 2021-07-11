Elamachain Achieves Market Cap of $8.29 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00053824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.00903632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,452,060 coins. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.